Dumping royals in Australia not that easy

By Editorial staff

27 February 2026

06:00 am

Australia was a British colony for more than 100 years and gained de facto independence in 1901, but has never become a fully fledged republic.

The national flag of Australia. Picture: iStock

The Republican Movement in Australia may have been done a huge favour by the Man Formerly Known as Prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says it’s now “more important than ever” to ditch the British monarchy.

Turnbull, who served as prime minister from 2015 to 2018, led the movement’s unsuccessful 1999 referendum bid to have Australia declared a republic, with its own head of state.

ALSO READ: UK monarchy reels from Andrew’s stunning arrest

The current prime minister in Canberra, Anthony Albanese, expressed his distaste for Andrew and said he should be removed completely from the royal line of succession – but stopped short of saying he would hold another referendum on a republic during his term of office.

As in many other places in the world – particularly the former British colonies – the royals do attract a lot of attention in Australia.

And there is the history of coming to the aid of king and country during two world wars.

That’s not going to be easy to forget when it comes to decide about removing King Charles III as the titular head of state.

NOW READ: ‘Misconduct’, not sex, trips Andrew

