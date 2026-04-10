Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

EFF defends Dunga on looks as ANC allies cry foul

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

10 April 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Fired Ekurhuleni finance MMC Dunga gets Gauteng finance MEC post while Malema praises his brains charisma and handsome face.

EFF defends Dunga on looks as ANC allies cry foul

Gauteng’s new MEC for Finance Nkululeko Dunga. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

You have to wonder about anyone whose fitness for office is questioned by the ANC’s fellow travellers, like its youth league and the SA National Civics Organisation (Sanco)… and the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga is no close relative to Mother Theresa when it comes to above reproach conduct.

Dunga was fired as finance MMC of Ekurhuleni, a place that has only a nodding acquaintance with ethical municipal governance.

Now, because he is – according to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi – a member of the ruling coalition in the province, he will get access for himself – and presumably his fellow EFF fighters – to an even bigger piggy bank as finance MEC in Gauteng.

The fact that the ANC Youth League and Sanco can see this danger, while Lesufi remains blind to it, is a worry.

Bizarrely, but perhaps also tellingly, EFF leader Julius Malema’s defence of his comrade focused not on his ethics but on his physical appearance.

Dunga had been fired, maintained Juju, because “that mayor could not match Dunga, Dunga has brains, thinking capacity, charisma, [and] handsomeness.

“He hates him because he does not have a phuza face [physical effects of heavy alcohol consumption on a person’s face]…”

Not that we needed it, but this is confirmation that, indeed, the inmates are running the asylum.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Editorials Julius Malema Panyaza Lesufi

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Family responds to call for Mkhwanazi and Madlanga to intervene in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Courts ‘There is a fight coming,’ court told as Free State asbestos trial faces further delays
South Africa Would you blow the whistle for cash? SA government considers rewards for exposing corruption
Motoring Fuel price: Immediate good news for South Africans after US-Iran ceasefire
News ‘Ambassadors should never criticise their hosts,’ Ramaphosa tells new ambassadors

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News