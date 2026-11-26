Voters are acting less like loyal supporters of political traditions and more like consumers evaluating performance.

The recent election results are another indication that SA’s political landscape is undergoing a profound transformation.

More than three decades after democracy dawned, power is gradually slipping from the grip of parties that once enjoyed overwhelming support from the black majority.

In its place is a more fragmented political environment in which liberation credentials are proving less influential than performance.

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This shift raises difficult questions about the future of the political project that dominated South African politics after 1994: the National Democratic Revolution and the consequent economic liberation.

The true revolution has been derailed. The ANC and its allies framed democratic SA as a journey with unfinished chapters.

Political liberation was regarded as the first phase, while economic emancipation, land reform and the restructuring of ownership patterns would complete the process.

Yet, as electoral support declines, pursuing these objectives becomes increasingly uncertain as the allies are fragmented, leaving no one to champion these causes.

A political movement can only implement its programme if voters continue to entrust it with power. That reality is becoming harder to ignore.

Coalition politics has altered the balance of power. Former liberation movements increasingly require the support of newer and smaller parties simply to remain in office, forcing them to compromise the original liberation agenda.

This dependence has produced what United Democratic Front stalwart Jo Mboweni describes as “corridor coalitions”: agreements negotiated after elections by leaders, rather than directly endorsed by voters.

Voters often enter an election without knowing which parties may become partners afterwards.

Parties rejected by voters re-emerge in arrangements through coalition deals. This has fuelled growing public scepticism.

The department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs this month proposed to extend the period before newly elected councils hold their first sittings, allowing more time for coalition negotiations.

The results in several Gauteng municipalities illustrate a broader trend.

Increasingly, local elections are not being fought on liberation history, ideology or political symbolism.

They are becoming referendums on governance and service delivery. A lesson for the ANC, particularly.

Municipalities that provide reliable services, maintain infrastructure and manage public finances effectively are attracting voters across traditional political boundaries.

The experience of residents in municipalities such as Emfuleni, who observe service outcomes in the nearby Midvaal, reflects this reality.

Voters are acting less like loyal supporters of political traditions and more like consumers evaluating performance.

They are asking a straightforward question: what difference will this party make to my daily life?

This does not mean that historical struggles, economic justice or the land question have suddenly become irrelevant.

Rather, it suggests the voters increasingly expect these aspirations to be accompanied by competent administration and measurable results.

The lesson from these elections is that the basis on which power is awarded is changing.

South Africans appear less interested in promises and more concerned with delivery.

For parties born out of the liberation struggle, that may be the most significant electoral message of all.

History may still command respect, but it no longer guarantees votes.