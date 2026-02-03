Epstein’s reach threatens South African girls

Documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s network targeted young South African women, showing the global reach of his trafficking and exploitation schemes.

South Africa is an “end-of-hemisphere” country and because of that, some of us feel we’re insulated from the grave evils afflicting the rest of the planet.

But the recent revelations from the voluminous e-mail and other documents related to paedophile and woman trafficker Jeffrey Epstein show our beautiful young girls may have also been scouted by him and his associates.

Documents released by the US department of justice – more than 3 million in total – have been providing a treasure trove for journalists around the world, as prominent political leaders’ names have cropped up.

Our own former president, Jacob Zuma, dined with Epstein and others while Zuma was on a state visit to London.

Of interest here is that Epstein’s connections, in arranging the dinner, provided for a woman model who would seem to be more in the category of “eye candy” than someone who could contribute anything meaningful to a gathering with a head of state.

ALSO READ: Epstein Files: Cape Town emerges as playground for scouting models

Zuma’s foundation has denied there was anything untoward in the meeting and no doubt he would have had no say in the guest list… but the incident shows how the rich and powerful work to make their friends comfortable.

More worrying is that Epstein had connections in Cape Town, who were in touch with a modelling agency to “place” a beautiful 20 year old in Paris or New York.

Epstein’s contact, who went by the name Daniel, said he would like to return to South Africa “to scout”, because “the potential of girls is huge”.

We wonder if some young South African women were pulled into Epstein’s evil network and forced to perform sexual favours for the rich and famous, as a number of them have already testified, in person and in their memoirs.

The message for us? Look after your daughters. Don’t let the lure of money blind you.

NOW READ: ‘Smear campaign’ – Jacob Zuma Foundation on Msholozi’s dinner with Jeffrey Epstein