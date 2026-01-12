Opinion

Eskom can’t just brush fires aside

12 January 2026

Maintenance and vegetation management by Eskom also needs to be policed and lapses punished.

Eskom bushfires electricity

Pylons at Eskom’s Koeberg nuclear power plant in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht

Some experts say climate change may be one of the reasons that some parts of the world – those with a Mediterranean climate which experience mainly winter rainfall – have seen an increase in runaway wildfires.

What is common knowledge in South Africa is that the Western Cape – which, at this time of the year is a dry, wind-blown tinderbox – is prone to large summer fires.

As happened with the devastating Garden Route fires of 2017, many are now suspecting arson may be behind some of these events… a feeling strengthened by social media posts that claim incendiary firelighters have been found which could have been the ignition points.

However, residents in the Eastern Cape, who have complained for years that Eskom does not properly trim vegetation around its powerlines and other installations, say it may be responsible for at least some of these fires.

The truth needs to be established to ensure such incidents don’t occur in the future, or at least can be managed.

If there are arsonists in our midst, they need to be found and locked away for a long time.

However, maintenance and vegetation management by Eskom, or other public or private entities, also needs to be policed and lapses punished.

