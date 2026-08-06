Freeloaders have easy trip answers

Public money should prioritise healthcare and essential services before funding expensive overseas trips by government officials.

Might the business of the Gauteng legislature and its esteemed members include keeping an eye on the health department to ensure bills for essential dialysis consumables are paid on time at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, so patients can have their treatments?

Sadly, no. According to provincial legislature speaker Morakane Mosupyoe, official business on behalf of the province includes a comfy little trip to Venezuela, followed by some time in the US.

And, of course, the R6 million spent on her and 12 others on that junket would have been money well spent, she would argue. Of course she would.

It’s easy to justify spending someone else’s money.

In this case, Madame Speaker, the money belongs to the taxpayer – not the Gauteng government.

Mosupyoe’s explanation was that the large delegation and the visit was to “deepen diplomatic relations between Venezuela and South Africa”, noting that SA was a guest of honour at the International Tourism Fair Venezuela, where Brand South Africa had an exhibition.

Why would Gauteng legislators and support staff do a better marketing or diplomatic job than professionals from Brand SA?

Certainly, if they were there to warn of the dangers of state failure – much in evidence in Gauteng as infrastructure collapses around us daily – we would understand.

But, by the standards of the government’s ace freeloader, Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, the Gauteng parasites are amateurs.

He’s just blown R31 million on taking a whole aircraft load of leeches across to the Fifa World Cup and says that critics of that spending are “lazy federation bosses who don’t understand their job, and with no ideas on how to further their sport”.

What’s next on your culture agenda, Minister?

May we suggest a Dire Straits concert, where you can sing along to “money for nothing and your chicks for free…”