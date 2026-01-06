From superpower to ineffective force

SANDF has shrunk in capability, with few ships or jets. Corruption, funding cuts, and politics have left it barely operational.

In the wake of the stunning “blitzkrieg” raid by US forces to capture Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, there has been much talk in South Africa about what if that had happened to us?

There is no debate that the US military – the biggest and most technologically advanced on the planet – would not have even broken a sweat in dealing with our SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

That’s mainly because there is little “force” left in our forces these days, but partly because the Americans have always been overwhelmingly powerful.

A reality check for those hankering after the pre-1994 days is that the Yanks would also have squashed the old SADF…

However, the discussion should really be re-ignited about why our military has been allowed to slide into such disrepair.

We have no operational submarines, one blue water-capable frigate and an only a handful of jets and helicopters for use in an emergency.

Partly it’s because army ranks and promotions have been based on ANC loyalty, rather than competence, partly because defence money has been looted… but mainly because the forces have been deprived of funding.

South Africa’s military used to be labelled “Africa’s superpower.”

Now it’s just superfluous.

