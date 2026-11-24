Tensions within and between political parties could undermine efforts to rescue failing municipalities.

There is one thing which, it seems, will characterise the next five years in the three large metros in Gauteng – the DA is going to be the target as it sits in its opposition benches.

At the first session of the Joburg council yesterday, there was no love lost for the blue party from just about all the “black parties”.

Even though the DA wanted the mayoral election postponed and most parties supported the idea, most of them made it plain that it was not out of any sympathy for the DA.

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And then, in Emfuleni, where the DA believes it can pull together enough councillors to get a working coalition going, we had the by now commonplace EFF-inspired mini-riot.

Taken together, along with the racially-polarising comments by ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, there seems to be a looming increasingly fractured future for local government politics.

And that fracture is bound to be on racial lines.

In the ANC, there are already factions which believe that the local government coalitions which it will hammer out with the likes of Mashaba and the uMkhonto weSizwe party can presage a purge of the DA from the government of national unity.

Many are those on the left who see the DA’s campaign against corruption and in support of efficient professional service delivery at all levels of government as little more that white “baasskap” (white dominance).

The DA, it must be said, hasn’t helped stop that image of itself as mired in apartheid from being perpetuated.

There is a long list of black, moderate politicians – including Mashaba in the past – who quit the DA because of what they perceived as whites pulling its strings.

If the local government political race rift grows wider, it will threaten the cooperation necessary to turn around our failing municipalities.

That’s the last thing we need.