Gautrain keeps on track 15 years later

Our 15 years of impact serves as a compelling argument for the proposed rapid rail extensions to Soweto, Fourways, Lanseria, and Mamelodi.

Since Gautrain started operating in 2010, we have not only transformed the landscape of Gauteng with a new form of mobility, we have also completed over 200 million passenger trips that have taken our customers to places of economic activity and leisure venues.

We have sought to ensure we remain relevant to the economy of the province and the changing needs of our communities and customers.

Customer needs change and our system must be agile enough to respond to these developments.

South Africa’s first and only rapid rail network renowned for its efficiency, safety and convenience, is still on track and ramping up efforts to be more accessible.

Our recent brand valuation study revealed that 85% of our customers use our service to travel to work and they largely point out reliability, efficiency and safety as key to their choice.

The study also alerted us of our fares structure as a potential inhibitor for some of our customers and potential customers, thereby fuelling the perception of Gautrain as an elitist system.

We accept that the Gautrain must be relatable to all the people as it also continues to be a source of pride in the eyes of our shareholder and the people of Gauteng.

Our various communities continue to view our well-maintained and safe system as a reflection of the future of mobility not only in the province but nationally.

Our 15 years of impact serves as a compelling argument for the proposed rapid rail extensions to areas such as Soweto, Fourways, Lanseria, and Mamelodi, which is at the heart of government’s efforts to reverse the spatial inequalities left by apartheid, while ensuring inclusive connectivity.

Our recently launched lowcost product, Kleva Mova, is integral to the changing fabric of Gautrain products, while maintaining its status as an aspirational brand.

Kleva Mova is the product we introduced to make our services more accessible for a diverse range of passengers like people with disabilities, pensioners, students and those in the lower income bracket.

It has made the Gautrain affordable for low-income and disadvantaged communities located on the periphery of cities and spending a significant portion of their income on commuting.

We believe that all communities, irrespective of their income bracket, should have access to this system that was conceptualised to help ease congestion on our roads while helping us reduce the carbon footprint.

In many cities, transport acts as a key driver for economic and social development, facilitating trade, improving accessibility and creating opportunities for growth.

Gauteng, the economic powerhouse of South Africa, experiences significant road traffic congestion and continues to draw people from all over the world and all over the country.

Gautrain is a catalyst for economic development and its positive multiplier effects are evident in the significant stimulating of commercial and residential property development around stations.

The Gautrain is the only infrastructure project in South Africa to receive an A rating in the South African Institution of Civil Engineering 2022 Infrastructure Report Card.

This is testament to the professional confidence the project continues to command, even 15 years after its launch.

The report highlights that “the Gautrain system is in good condition. Sound maintenance practices are in place and asset assessments attest to the good quality of the system.”

It is not every day that a state-owned entity secures an endorsement of this calibre.

This achievement is further underscored by the Gautrain Management Agency’s recent 13th consecutive clean audit, a testament to its commitment to clean governance and prudent financial stewardship.

The Gautrain Management Agency also received the 2025 Integrated Reporting Award in the Public Sector category at the Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa Integrated Reporting Awards.

Recognition from industry bodies speaks volumes about the Gautrain Management Agency’s dedication to quality and bodes exceptionally well for the future of the Gautrain.

The story of the Gautrain is interwoven into the growth of Gauteng, as the province grows, we strive to transport more people from all backgrounds and walks of life and in every corner of the province to places of work, leisure, business, or school.

