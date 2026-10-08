Gayton McKenzie may yet drive F1 to SA

If due diligence has been done by McKenzie's team, then don't bet against McKenzie pulling it off.

You’ve got to give it to Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie for his confidence and perseverance.

Even when it looks as though the odds are stacked against him, he puts a positive spin on matters.

Despite news of Formula One announcing Rwanda will host the first F1 race in Africa since Kyalami last hosted it in 1993, McKenzie was still adamant South Africa will have their day in the sun – and sooner than people anticipate.

South Africa applied to host a F1 race next year, but it was declined as infrastructural requirements were underestimated.

McKenzie said yesterday: “We are happy for Rwanda’s 2030 F1. They have worked on it longer than South Africa and deserve it. Remember, though, that one country, Italy, has had two F1s a year and some react like a continent of 55 countries can only get one.”

He warned: “SA will get a F1, even before 2030.”

In previous editorials, we have been sceptical of the costs that come with hosting such a massive sporting event.

The last thing in the world South Africa needs is more debt for hosting a week of racing.

Work also needs to be done on the Kyalami racetrack to meet F1 standards.

But if due diligence has been done by McKenzie’s team and the relevant funding and backing has been secured, then don’t bet against McKenzie pulling it off.