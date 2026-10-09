Give the Aussies stick, Proteas

Proteas don't have a good overall record against Australia, having won just 27 of 102 Tests against foes with 21 draws and 54 losses.

There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping faster for local cricket fans than when the Proteas face Australia in a Test series on home soil.

It’s been eight years since Australia last played a Test in South Africa – a series South Africa won 3-1 in the infamous “sandpapergate” series, where Australian players were caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball.

Suspensions and resignations followed and the Aussies have not returned to South Africa for Test cricket since. That’s at least until today in Durban for the first of three Tests.

To add extra spice to the series, South Africa defeated Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in London last year.

The Proteas do not have a good overall record against Australia, having won just 27 of 102 Tests against their foes, with 21 draws and 54 losses.

It doesn’t get much better for the world Test champion Proteas at Kingsmead, where they have only won three of 11 at the venue against the Aussies, with six losses.

But the Proteas will be desperate to put on a good show in playing their first Test on home soil in 641 days.

As Proteas coach Shukri Conrad reminded the tourists: “We’re hell-bent on beating them with our skills. I would like the fans to give them some stick – but respectfully so.”

Let’s hope it’s going to be a series to be remembered – for all the right reasons.