Hats off to Caster, one of our finest

Misunderstood, tested, and targeted—yet always graceful. Semenya’s legacy will be one of strength, pride, and resilience.

Former Olympic champion Caster Semenya finishing the Spar Grand Prix 10km race in Centurion at the weekend. Picture: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images

There are people who get upset by “trans” athletes – and specifically those men who have had a sex change to compete in women’s sports events.

Surprisingly, there are still those, including here, who believe our superstar runner Caster Semenya falls into the same category.

But she does not, because she was born with what is called differences of sexual development. She never asked for it.

But ever since she burst on to the international athletics scene by winning gold in the 800m final at the world championships in 2009, she’s had a target on her back by those claiming she has an unfair biological advantage.

She has been put through unimaginable stress and trauma with gender testing and orders to take drugs to suppress her natural testosterone.

But, most of all, she has had to fight for her rights and dignity in various forums, from athletics bodies to the European courts.

Now, she has won what might be her final victory, after the European Court of Human Rights ruled she was never given a fair trial by a Swiss court in an appeal over gender testing.

Throughout, she has been dignified and determined.

And for that we salute her as one of our finest.