How SA’s drama movies will unfold

Police bosses, ANC mafias, looted billions and mysterious deaths — SA’s politics plays out like a crime thriller.

“South Africa is a movie” is an expression which sums up the almost unbelievable events that happen daily in our country. Our lives appear to be part of some fantastic, gruesome film script, part comedy, but the majority of which is just terrible tragedy.

The events of the past few weeks could have come from a mafia movie. The Godfather comes to mind.

We have a senior policeman, KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, pointing the fingers at his senior colleagues and at ANC politicians as being “bought” by criminal syndicates.

These mafias, he claims, have perverted the course of justice in a number of ways, including halting of investigations into political killings in his province.

He has been backed by crime intelligence boss Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, who told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry this week that an organised crime cartel had tried to derail some investigations.

He opined that interventions in the SA Police Service had never been as critical as at present, “because of the level of threats from within the department or organisation itself”.

Some of these criminal kingpins were exposed this week by the Special Investigating Unit as looting more than R2 billion from the Gauteng health department and splurging on supercars and mansions.

Whistleblower Babita Deokaran was murdered because she stumbled upon evidence of the theft.

And now we have the mysterious death of former police minister Nathi Mthethwa, whose name has surfaced at the Madlanga hearings.

Did he really commit suicide on Monday night by throwing himself out of the window of a room on the 22nd floor in a hotel in Paris?

Was he so ashamed of his connection to the slimy ANC mafia he thought the only way out was to take his life?

Or could he have been pushed? Our real-life scriptwriters may yet surprise us.

