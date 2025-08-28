Influencers need to be influenced

From scandals to scams, South African influencers reveal a troubling lack of accountability, threatening the trust that fuels their influence.

South African influencers are nothing short of questionable, especially when one takes a close look at the behaviour they display outside of the brands they work with.

There are sex scandals, murder charges, beer bottles thrown and, in some instances, stolen identities and legal battles on account of unpleasant commentary about others.

These are the men and women we ought to have some sort of liking for. These are really them?

This week, there was outrage on social platforms when South African influencers were seen to be promoting a Russian job scam.

Their target market was women aged 18 to 22. There is rage and demand for accountability and this time, it would seem, demand for cancellation of the South African women seen as promoters of this scam.

Their integrity has come under fire and it would seem there is belief that they did know what they were promoting and they were okay to do it, hoping that it would not gain traction to this extent.

This is all speculation, but what we do know is that vetting was not done and this is basis of the research that they have to do, know and understand their reach and the possible naivety of followers.

My understanding of the influencer is that he or she is an ordinary person who social media has taken a liking to. A normal person whose every day is relatable and therefore their testimony about goods and services is more relatable than a celebrity’s.

Their personal credibility and relatability drive attention, trends and consumer action and this is what attracts brands to them.

Then we read of their involvement in bloody brawls after drinking sprees, twars with each other, being third parties in the dissolution of each other’s marriages and now, the new low, involvement in human trafficking.

The soft life, or rather the desire to attain it, will be a factor in the erosion of whatever innocence is still left in our society.

There is a desire to see the average Joe Soap flourish and witnessing this is what attracts many to these people. It’s often a career: building a personal brand, earning income and creating opportunities for themselves. These are jobs. Due diligence is not their primary concern, rands and cents are.

Someone said they are a short cut to trust. Brands buy their influence and the influencer sells to the highest bidder. But the questions are: are they really credible and do they align with what we want to teach our children?