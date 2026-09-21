Is Pinocchio being led by the nose?

Trump claims a new defence deal gives the US greater control over Greenland. But does it really?

Given that the Washington Pinocchio, Donald Trump, has been frequently economical with the truth in the past, it was easy to dismiss his claim of a new defence pact with Greenland as more fantasising from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

However, Denmark, which rules over the vast frozen territory, has confirmed that a deal has been done with the US – although details are sketchy at the moment.

Trump has said the US will – presumably until hell freezes over – be the only country allowed to establish bases in Greenland and to defend the territory.

He also claimed that the US has veto rights over any one of its “adversaries” which wants to invest in activities like mineral exploration or mining.

The government in Copenhagen hasn’t said whether the latter is true or not – so we will have to see what the final, signed deal looks like.

However, many are pointing out that, under a 1951 treaty, the US already has exclusive rights to build military bases in the territory, in return for defending it.

Trump has made no secret of wanting to get his hands on Greenland, and now it seems as though he has.

Or are the Danes just letting him think he has?