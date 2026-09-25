Is there another Zille for Joburg?

Gayton McKenzie says his party is already working with other parties to ensure Helen Zille does not become mayor of Joburg.

The DA has always projected a version of “swart gevaar”, using fear to persuade the undecided to vote Blue.

A vote for a smaller party, so the logic goes, is one effectively for the ANC, the EFF or sundry communists… because it makes the DA weaker.

McKenzie determined to stop Zille

With local government elections looming, that calculation is one some voters are making in their heads right now.

Nowhere is that more apparent than in Johannesburg, where Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie says his party is already working with other parties to ensure DA stalwart Helen Zille does not become mayor of Joburg.

Zille, like her or not, represents what could be a no-nonsense start to fixing the City of Gold (she herself has said that Joburg can’t be rescued in a day).

Who, if not Zille?

Every day the city seems to slip further into decay as power goes out, potholes remain unfixed, and people contemplate dry taps

Some people don’t agree with the broader politics of the DA, but they are tired and angry about the Third World shambles which is present-day Johannesburg.

If those fence-sitters are prepared to park their concerns for a while, perhaps Zille can start to make a difference. What’s the alternative?