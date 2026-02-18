Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Jesse Jackson: A life of struggle and triumph

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

18 February 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

From anti-apartheid activism to supporting Barack Obama, Jesse Jackson fought for racial justice and human rights throughout his life.

Jesse Jackson: A life of struggle and triumph

(FILES) The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks celebrating the life of singer Aretha Franklin at her father’s church , New Bethel Baptist, during a Sunday morning service in Detroit, Michigan on August 19, 2018. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson died on February 17, 2026, his family said in a statement. He was 84. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

There were probably two highlights of Jesse Jackson’s life. The first was watching Nelson Mandela sworn in at the Union Building as the first president of a democratic South Africa in May 1994.

The second was in 2008 when, with tears in his eyes, he celebrated Barack Obama as the first black president of the United States.

His was a life-long struggle against racial discrimination and for human rights – a struggle which cost his friend, mentor and hero, Martin Luther King Jnr, his life.

Like King, he dreamed the same dream: “Some day we’ll all be free.”

ALSO READ: Rev Jesse Jackson weighs in on why South Africans are not yet free

Jackson was the man many white Americans – as well as conservatives across the world – loved to hate for his embrace of countries and regimes defined as anti-Western.

He was one of the loudest voices, for decades, in the anti-apartheid movement and always felt he had a special, visceral connection with South Africa and Africa as a whole.

He never transitioned into the foreground of US politics, though, having failed in two attempts to win the presidency, although it was said he was an influence in getting black voters behind Obama.

Jesse Jackson will always be remembered as one of the great political activists of the 20th century.

NOW READ: US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson has Parkinson’s disease

RELATED ARTICLES

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Editorials tribute United States of America (USA/US)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Sibiya laments Mkhwanazi’s social media ‘attacks’ and ‘humiliation’ by MK party
News ‘I thought it would be better if Nada was dead’: Amber-Lee Hughes pleads for mercy
Politics ANC-ActionSA marriage in Ekurhuleni off the cards … but could change after the elections
News Lotto: Grandfather of 10 finally takes ticket out of wardrobe and claims millions
News Joburg residents warned over signing debt acknowledgements in billing disputes

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News