Jewish communities face global wave of hate and fear

Targeting synagogues, Jewish schools and individuals is not political protest – it’s hate, intimidation and a threat to democracy.

Run for Their Lives hosts a march in honor of people kidnapped in Gaza on June 8, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. On June 1, suspect Mohamed Soliman allegedly threw incendiary devices at a group participating in an organized walk to show solidarity with hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Soliman was charged with 118 counts, including 28 counts of attempted murder. Chet Strange/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Chet Strange / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Jewish communities around the world are being subjected to hate and violence.

The murder of two Israeli embassy staffers on 21 May outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, was followed by Jews in Colorado being attacked with a flame-thrower and Molotov cocktails, and a rabbi being brutally assaulted in Paris.

Since Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians on 7 October, 2023, global Jewry have faced a surge of anti-Semitic hostility.

Synagogues, cultural centres and schools have been targeted with protests, fire-bombings and threats. Swastikas and hateful graffiti have defaced their walls, while violent assaults and terror attacks have instilled fear.

These acts of violence against Jewish gatherings and buildings are not mere political statements; they are deliberate anti-Semitic hate crimes aimed at terrorising and marginalising Jewish communities.

Such acts do nothing to resolve the Israel-Hamas conflict but, instead, make global Jewry feel alienated and threatened.

In South Africa, we witnessed an increase of 630% in anti-Semitic incidents in the months that followed 7 October. When a pipe bomb was thrown over the wall at the Jewish community centre in Cape Town in December, it was clearly an attack on Cape Town’s Jewish community.

When a man was assaulted outside a synagogue in Johannesburg it was an act of anti-Semitism targeting non-political venues to stigmatise and intimidate.

SA Jewry has experienced relentless and continuous intimidation and threats.

Jewish businesses have been targeted, with business owners being doxed on social media, protests outside their premises and calls for boycotts.

Prior to Passover, pressure was exerted on a retailer selling foods for the festival to remove the Stars of David, the symbol of the Jewish people, or face their wrath.

Anti-Israel protesters outside Jewish community centres in Cape Town and Johannesburg have harassed members, resulting in criminal charges being laid.

This campaign to silence any views other than those put forward by the anti-Israel groups have seen politicians physically threatened for visiting Israel and thugs attempting to stop an Israeli pianist from playing in Johannesburg.

This intimidation is to try and bully fellow South Africans to subscribe to their narrative or be subjected to their aggression.

While the spike in incidents that followed 7 October has reduced significantly, SA Jewry remains vigilant against attacks and threats on our community.

Working closely with the authorities, we ensure that all incidents are responded to and where necessary legal action is initiated.

In the past two years, seven Equality Court cases, eight criminal cases and a matter with the Human Rights Commission have been lodged.

SA Jewry have the constitutional right to associate freely, visit any country, shop, attend concerts and theatres and celebrate our festivals in peace.

It is time for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions bullies and the anti-Israel zealots to respect our right to peace and safety in our country. South African Jewry will not be intimidated.