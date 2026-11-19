If political maturity is measured by anything, surely, it is the ability to place the interests of residents above egos?

The business of governing should be bigger than personalities.

Yet, as South Africa’s hung metros enter another round of coalition negotiations, it is difficult to separate the work of forming governments from the question of who can stomach sitting across the table from whom.

In Johannesburg, Helen Zille’s presence as the DA’s mayoral candidate has become a point of contention, with ActionSA making it clear her candidacy stands in the way of an agreement.

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There is more to this than personal dislike.

Parties have raised questions about trust, leadership styles and coalition experiences.

But when negotiations become so consumed by one individual that parties would rather explore arrangements with former opponents than consider working with her, we must ask whether the needs of residents are still driving the conversation.

The irony is striking. Political parties spend election campaigns telling voters why their rivals cannot be trusted with power.

They criticise one another’s policies, question competence and promise they will do better.

Then, the results deliver a hung council, and yesterday’s adversary becomes today’s necessary partner.

Suddenly, the differences that once appeared impossible to bridge must be negotiated, while one personality can become the obstacle that no amount of arithmetic can overcome.

Coalition governance requires compromise. It asks leaders to put aside personal grievances, accommodate different perspectives and recognise that no party has been given an absolute mandate.

It does not require them to agree on everything or abandon their principles.

It does, however, require a willingness to work with people they may neither like, nor admire.

If political maturity is measured by anything, surely, it is the ability to place the interests of residents above egos?

And what of the voter? Johannesburg residents did not cast their ballots to watch leaders engage in a contest of personalities.

They voted amid service delivery failures and a city in need of direction. Their vote was a demand for leadership that works.

Perhaps Zille is divisive. Perhaps her critics have legitimate concerns.

But the same standard must apply to every leader at the negotiating table: judge them on their record and their willingness to serve.

No individual should be beyond scrutiny, but neither should a city’s future be held hostage to personal animosity.