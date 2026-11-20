The ANC may have to rely on its old ally SACP support in securing council seats for its own people across Gauteng.

Communist parties, wherever they are around the world – and where they still manage to exist – follow the doctrine that they are not mass movements, but are a vanguard party of the national revolution, providing the intellectual and ideological guidance that “the masses” can follow.

Membership numbers don’t matter to them: They know they have influence in revolutions out of all proportion to their size.

That has been the case in this country, with the SA Communist Party (SACP) remaining part of the tripartite alliance with the ANC and Cosatu – but burnishing its image as the leftist conscience of the entire group.

Whether the SACP – or the union movement – has many dedicated revolutionaries within its ranks remains open to debate, given so many leaders have already settled for comfortable, neocolonial lifestyles.

The so-called “split” between the SACP and the ANC – which saw the communists fighting the recent election on their own ticket – has probably been more posing, stalking horse style, than evidence of a real rift.

That is confirmed by our reports today, which suggest the ANC may have to rely on its old ally’s support in securing council seats for its own people across Gauteng.

There is also a possibility that, in order to strengthen a supposed “black” alliance against the DA, Joburg or one of the other Gauteng metros could end up with an SACP mayor.

If ActionSA does go along with that idea – and it has supported supposed radicals like the EFF in other coalitions – then its voters might be left slightly perplexed that their arch-capitalist leader might get into bed with the Reds.

Such an eventuality would give the DA apoplexy and give the man in the White House in Washington yet another reason to want to punish South Africa.