Justice is a dynamic and delicate balancing act

Protecting the rights of foreigners while empowering the historically excluded requires nuanced legal and political strategies.

South Africa’s Constitutional Court has established itself as a staunch defender of human rights and dignity, navigating the delicate balance between sovereignty, compassion, and justice.

Its jurisprudence underscores a firm commitment to extending constitutional protections to all people within the borders – regardless of nationality or legal status.

Yet, this noble stance is not without its complexities, especially when it comes to the potential social tensions it may engender between the local population and foreign nationals who benefit from these protections.

At the core of the court’s reasoning lies the principle that human dignity is inviolable – a principle that demands recognition for everyone, irrespective of nationality.

In Dawood v Minister of Home Affairs (2000), the court emphasised that fundamental rights such as family life transcend citizenship, affirming the universality of human dignity.

Similarly, in Lawyers for Human Rights v Minister of Home Affairs (2004), it reaffirmed that constitutional protections extend even to those labelled “illegal”, reinforcing the rule of law must serve all equally.

The court’s approach to refugee rights is rooted in the international norm of non-refoulement, the prohibition against returning individuals to danger.

In Ruta v Minister of Home Affairs (2018), it underscored that access to asylum is a fundamental right, reaffirming South Africa’s moral and legal obligations to protect the vulnerable.

In Gavric v refugee status determination officer (2019), the court stressed that prohibitions on refugees’ internal remedies must be consistent with constitutional principles, ensuring protection is accessible and fair.

The judiciary has been clear that detention and deportation processes must adhere strictly to constitutional guarantees.

The court in Minister of Home Affairs v Rahim (2016) reinforced that unlawful detention is unconstitutional, emphasising procedural fairness.

While rulings have upheld core human rights principles, they have also sown seeds of tension in South African society. The tensions are not merely anecdotal, but have manifested in social unrest, xenophobia and political debates questioning whether the judiciary’s approach inadvertently favours foreigners over South Africans.

Critics argue such a posture risks creating a social divide, where the local population feels marginalised and excluded from the protections and opportunities that international law and constitutional protections provide to outsiders.

This raises a critical question: does the court’s stance, which emphasises universal rights without explicit consideration of historical inequalities, contribute to social fracture?

The post-apartheid context is fraught with legacies of systemic exclusion and economic marginalisation of black South Africans. Many argue the judiciary’s focus on protecting foreigners’ rights, while morally commendable, may overlook the urgent need to empower the historically disadvantaged who still suffer inequality and neglect.

In this light, the court’s approach could be seen as unintentionally fuelling perceptions of unfairness – where newcomers are protected and even prioritised, while local populations continue to face economic hardship, inadequate access to services and systemic barriers.

This tension threatens social cohesion and calls for a more nuanced approach that balances international human rights commitments with the imperative of redressing historical injustices. Without explicit measures to empower historically marginalised South Africans, the risk persists that the judiciary’s expansive protection of foreigners could deepen societal divides.

The challenge lies in reconciling its commitment to universal rights with the imperative of social redress. An inclusive approach would integrate the protection of refugees and migrants with targeted policies aimed at addressing structural inequalities faced by the local majority.

Such policies could include economic empowerment, improved access to education and social services that uplift the historically disadvantaged – ensuring that rights are not only protected, but also meaningfully realised.

The jurisprudence of South Africa’s Constitutional Court reflects a profound dedication to safeguarding human dignity and rights. Yet, as the nation grapples with its past and strives for a more equitable future, it must recognise that justice is a dynamic and delicate balancing act.

Protecting the rights of outsiders while empowering the historically excluded requires nuanced legal and political strategies – so that the pursuit of universal human rights does not inadvertently deepen existing social fissures.