Kolisi is a blessing for SA and rugby

The down-to-earth Kolisi, captain of the World Cup-winning Springboks in 2019 and 2023, leads from the front.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said it best when describing his inspirational skipper Siya Kolisi in the lead-up to Saturday’s Test, his 100th.

“He just gets South Africa. Siya always stays humble, and he serves the team. That will always stand out for me.”

On Saturday, against France at the Stade de France – a venue where they won the World Cup for a record fourth time in 2023 – Kolisi became the ninth Springbok to play 100 Tests or more for his country when he led them to a sensational 32-17 victory.

It was their second win in a row on tour and once again highlighted why they are the best in the world.

It wasn’t all roses for Kolisi as he had to sit on the sidelines at halftime due to a tactical decision because lock Lood de Jager was red-carded and they had to cover for being a man down and needed another jumper in the lineout.

Kolisi said: “100 Tests is special. It means a lot to me. I can’t take credit for everything I have achieved. There’s been so many people along the way that have helped me. Everything I have done it’s not been on my own. I’m nothing without the boys.”

He added: “For everybody that grew up in similar circumstances as me, no matter their skin colour or where they are in the world, I want them to know it is possible no matter what – as long as they put their heads down and stick with the people that encourage them and believe in themselves.”

We are blessed to have a captain like Kolisi. Long may he continue to lead South African rugby to greater heights.

