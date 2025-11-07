Kolisi’s 100th cap inspires a nation

Kolisi’s 100th Springbok cap celebrates his resilience, township roots, and ability to unite South Africans through sport and shared pride.

When Siya Kolisi hits the field at the Stade de France in Paris tomorrow night, there will be a celebration of his 100th Springbok cap.

But it will be so much more than that, because it will also celebrate the quintessential South African story.

He’s a star rugby player, but also a man of guts and determination to rise above a township childhood where his father was absent, where he often went to bed hungry and where violence, booze and drugs were the only ways many had to forget.

Millions more live that story every day. Identified as a potential star early on, mentored and encouraged, Siya shows what can be achieved when we level society’s playing fields and expose our deep oceans of talent.

ALSO READ: Boks won’t let milestones distract them from epic France clash

As have many, he’s had to conquer the deep-seated prejudice of those who still believe he’s a “quota player”, not just an extraordinary sportsman given the same chance as others.

He’s had personal tragedy: his marriage has fallen apart, but he hasn’t.

But what Kolisi has done is unite people – his teammates behind him and a rainbow nation behind our national team.

The last time that happened involved a man called Nelson Mandela at a place called Ellis Park.

NOW READ: Siya Kolisi’s old school, scout laud his ‘indelible legacy’ ahead of 100th Boks Test