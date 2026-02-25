Lesufi’s polished shoes miss Joburg’s potholes

As communities protest failing services, Lesufi's upbeat assessment suggests lowered standards and deepening political detachment from reality.

Going through the images on our picture desk as we put the newspaper together is fascinating, can be inspiring… but at the same time depressing, especially when it comes to the vignettes of daily life in South Africa.

This week was no exception.

We had pictures of the state of the province address (Sopa) gala occasion where premier Panyaza Lesufi reported back on the health, or otherwise, of Gauteng.

He – probably just having had a refreshing shower in a classy hotel – was resplendent in neat tie, pressed suit and power timepiece on his wrist.

The great and good of Gauteng politics were also there – and, although the outfits were somewhat muted this year compared to the excesses of the past, expensive fashion is clearly still important to those who lead us and their significant others.

Elsewhere, there were pictures of angry Joburg people, who have been without water for the past three weeks – and who have been fighting that battle for more than eight years.

They were a bit grubby from the smoke of lit tyres in the streets, but stayed to make their point, rather than scuttle off to a hotel to freshen up…

Lesufi made some mention of the water “challenges” (Copyright ANC), but overall, he said, the councils run by ANC-led coalitions in the province were performing satisfactorily.

That assessment tells us one of two things (or both).

First that the premier is not really aware of the situation on the ground and second that his standards are low enough that anything other than collapse seems commendable.

Then, he expressed his concern that the province should not be allowed to deteriorate into a “shanty”… as if the ANC over the years has not allowed a culture of criminality to take root.

On the other hand, shanty is a good metaphor for ANC achievement.

