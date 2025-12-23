Let’s think of others this Christmas

Let’s do what we can to add to the joy of Christmas, not detract from it.

Tomorrow is Christmas Eve, a 2 000-year-old story that perhaps has never been as relevant as it has been this year: A man and his expectant wife desperate for a place to overnight, the only option a place reserved for animals.

Their newly born baby would be swaddled and placed in a manger, but at least he and his parents were safe, warm and dry.

It is the deepest irony that the baby who would grow up to become Jesus of Nazareth would not be welcome in many countries in the world today – in particular many of those that profess themselves and their leaders to be Christian.

Not the right colour; not the right background; potential refugees and, because of that, a drain on the social security.

Joseph and Mary would certainly have had their hands full getting their Baby Jesus out of Bethlehem after the census if it had been taking place now and getting back safely to Nazareth. It shouldn’t be like that, but it is.

We live in a time of growing intolerance, prejudice and blind hatred that plays out in the most awful acts of terror waged upon innocents just because they believe in a different god, eat differently, speak differently or just look different.

Christmas is supposed to be a time of goodwill to all; fellowship, kindness and, most of all, tolerance.

There is far too little of any of that. In fact, some of the leaders who have been elected by their own people seem hell-bent on weaponising the hate for their own benefit.

It is easy to point fingers at other countries but South Africa’s record when it comes immigrants, particularly Africans, is woeful.

We can, we should, and we must do better in this regard, all of us. We can’t just leave it to our leaders, some of whom are deeply, deliberately xenophobic.

Christmas is also an exceptionally hard time for those who have lost their jobs, loved ones, hope. The least the rest of us can do is understand and if we can’t understand, give those who need it space.

It’s a terribly dangerous time, too, especially those about to travel to get to loved ones this week. Even one fatality is one too many.

But this is also an incredible time of joy. Let’s do what we can to add to that, not detract from it.

Merry Christmas.

