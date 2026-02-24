Opinion

Letting the cat out of the bag

New research finds genetic similarities between feline and human cancers.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Akarawut Lohacharoenvanich/iStock

You don’t own a cat. A cat deigns to honour you with its presence.

Perhaps it’s because they, unlike dogs, refuse complete domestication, that they give some people the heebiejeebies… never mind skin rashes and allergy sneezes.

But now, according to new research, the fastidious felines may just help us with treatments for humans with cancer.

The study, just published in the journal, Science, investigated cancers in cats and found significant parallels with how the disease plays out in humans.

Cats, like dogs, provide “a great model for us”, researchers believe, because they share an environment with humans that includes similar pollution, such as second-hand smoke.

The international research team analysed cancerous tumour samples from nearly 500 domestic cats across five countries and found several similarities, especially with human breast cancer.

This discovery, along with isolation of a common gene, may lead to improved cancer treatments.

Already, the study found two chemotherapy treatments were effective in treating tumours in cats caused by the mutated gene.

These drugs, approved for human and veterinary use, could help both cats and those with cancer.

And, if that turns out to be the case, we may have to redefine the animal we consider humankind’s best friend…

