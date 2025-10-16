Limpopo bus tragedy exposes deeper rot

The Limpopo bus tragedy reveals systemic corruption in health care. Foreigners are scapegoats, while officials and syndicates loot public funds.

The horror of the Limpopo bus crash on Sunday night that claimed at least 43 lives has left many shocked and searching for answers.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape carrying passengers to Harare, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Among the wreckage, one detail sparked outrage: boxes of antiretroviral drugs and other prescription medications were discovered.

There was apparently no documentation for the medical cargo and it was unclear whether the transportation of the drugs was legal or who the intended recipient was, according to officials.

For many, this discovery became a rallying point for outrage – directed not at the system that failed, but at foreign nationals accused of looting public health care resources.

But this narrative, while emotionally charged, is dangerous. It ignores the rot at the core of our health care crisis: corruption, mismanagement and political complicity.

To understand why our clinics run dry and our hospitals crumble, we must look beyond scapegoats and confront the real villains – like businessman Hangwani Maumela and the Gauteng government officials who enabled him.

Maumela, who has a distant relationship through marriage to President Cyril Ramaphosa, was recently exposed as the alleged kingpin of a corruption syndicate that siphoned hundreds of millions from Tembisa Hospital.

His Sandton mansion, raided by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) last week, revealed a shocking display of wealth: Lamborghinis and designer furniture.

These luxuries were allegedly funded by fraudulent hospital contracts – money that should have gone to medicine, equipment and staff salaries. The SIU’s investigation uncovered over R2 billion in looted funds tied to Tembisa Hospital alone.

Maumela’s arrest and asset seizures are a step forward, but they expose a deeper rot: the complicity of Gauteng government officials who signed off on these deals, ignored whistle-blower warnings and allowed the looting to flourish.

Babita Deokaran, the health department official who tried to stop it, was assassinated outside her south Johannesburg home in August 2021 for her courage.

So, when we see boxes of stolen medicine on a bus, the instinct to blame migrants is not just misguided – it’s a distraction.

The real theft is happening in boardrooms and government offices, not border crossings. The real damage is done by those who treat public funds as personal piggy banks, not by desperate people seeking basic health care.

South Africa’s health care system is collapsing under the weight of corruption. Clinics run out of antibiotics, not because foreign nationals are hoarding them, but because tenders are inflated, invoices are faked and oversight is non-existent. Health workers are underpaid while officials drive luxury cars.

Patients sleep on floors while politicians toast champagne in Sandton.

And yet, the public discourse remains fixated on foreigners. Some people may exploit tragedies like the Limpopo bus crash to stoke xenophobia and deflect blame.

It’s a cynical tactic that trades truth for populism and justice for prejudice.

If we truly care about fixing our health care system, we must demand accountability – not just from petty thieves, but from the powerful. We must overhaul procurement processes, protect whistle-blowers and prosecute those who loot public institutions.

The Limpopo bus tragedy should be a wake-up call – not to vilify foreign nationals, but to confront the corruption that kills more quietly every day. Let’s name the real culprits. And let’s rebuild a health care system that serves the people – not the powerful.

