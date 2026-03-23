LIV Golf: Southern Guards the real heroes

South Africa celebrated its debut LIV Golf event this year.

Southern Guards, South Africa’s four-man team at LIV Golf, may have lost the first tournament that has been staged on African soil by a single shot at Steyn City yesterday, but they have certainly won hearts across the world.

What’s more is that the tournament is here to stay, with organisers confirming the event will return in April next year at the same venue – a win-win for South Africa and its golf fans this week.

From hosting young, underprivileged golfers in a clinic this week, to pulling off a wonderful, well-organised event with some of the biggest names in world golf, despite some gloomy weather, South Africa has put their name on the map.

Whether you agree with Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie taking credit for bringing the event to South Africa for the first time or not, all indications suggest it was an overwhelming success with roughly 100 000 fans making their way to the event over the four days.

Only Adelaide, Australia, has had bigger crowds in the tournament’s history.

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester are the real heroes, though, putting on a sublime performance in front of their vocal home fans.

Grace and Burmester finished in the top six, and only a late charge by Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers team pipped them at the post by one stroke.

DeChambeau beat Spain’s Jon Rahm in a playoff in front of a packed crowd.

Those two are arguably the biggest names at the event, but South Africa’s quartet will long be remembered for putting on a masterclass at home.

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