Madlanga commission has provided opening to sanitise taxi industry

A lawful business partner contributes capital, labour, assets, expertise or demonstrable risk. An extortionist contributes fear.

The questioning of taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has exposed a deeply troubling possibility; that parts of the taxi industry have been permitted to exercise powers that belong only to the state.

Sibanyoni has denied wrongdoing, and the allegations before the commission and the courts must still be tested.

But the evidence aired publicly – involving disputed payments, threats of disruption and claims of access to police resources demands decisive action to show that no economic grouping can usurp the powers that belong to the state.

The distinction between legitimate local participation and extortion is not complicated.

A lawful business partner contributes capital, labour, assets, expertise or demonstrable risk. An extortionist contributes fear.

The government’s primary duty in this case is, therefore, to restore the certainty that only lawful authorities regulate government projects.

Police must respond rapidly to blockades, intimidation and violence, while prosecutors must prioritise extortion cases and protect witnesses.

Dedicated multidisciplinary teams should combine detectives, financial investigators, prosecutors, tax officials and transport regulators.

The aim should not be dramatic raids that fade from the news, but cases built carefully enough to withstand trial.

The money must be followed, too.

Extortion survives because cash flows are hidden behind verbal agreements, subcontracting arrangements, security services and community “facilitation” fees.

Any company receiving public contracts should disclose beneficial owners, local partners, payments and services rendered.

Large unexplained transfers linked to public projects should automatically trigger scrutiny by the Financial Intelligence Centre, the South African Revenue Service and the Special Investigating Unit.

The government cannot preach transparency while awarding contracts through structures designed to obscure who benefits.

Criminal networks become powerful when they can obtain police escorts, intelligence, warnings or selective inaction.

Every allegation of improper assistance by an officer should be investigated independently, with swift suspension where operational integrity is at risk and prosecution where evidence permits.

Police members who expose collusion need credible protection, not professional isolation.

Taxi associations have a legitimate role in organising operators and resolving commercial concerns, but they cannot allocate territory through force, or act as parallel licensing authorities.

Route permits should be digitised, ownership records verified and disputes resolved through fast, independent transport tribunals.

Associations that tolerate intimidation should face administrative penalties, including the loss of recognition, while compliant operators should receive incentives to formalise employment, taxation and vehicle standards.

This is not to justify treating the taxi industry as inherently criminal. It provides an essential service to millions and sustains many lawful businesses.

Reform must distinguish operators from racketeers.

The Madlanga commission has provided an opening to sanitise the taxi industry. The central issue is state legitimacy.

Citizens obey the law because they believe the state can protect rights, enforce contracts and punish coercion.

When private groups can decide who may trade, travel or operate and extract payment for permission – sovereignty has been outsourced.

Government must now draw a visible line: economic participation is negotiable; the rule of law is not.