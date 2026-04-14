Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Maybe Amazon moans less, Elon Musk?

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

14 April 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Could Musk's complaints have something to do with one of his rivals, Amazon, bringing a better satellite communications product to SA soon?

Maybe Amazon moans less, Elon Musk?

SA-born businessman Elon Musk. Picture: Frederic J Brown/AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

South Africa, at the moment, seems to be living rent-free in Elon Musk’s head. The richest man in the world shouldn’t have to worry, really, about a country he and his chums abroad and in SA call a “shithole”, should he?

Yet, he’s been all over his social media platform, X, banging on about how he can’t bring his Starlink business to this country because of the “racist” broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) rules.

It’s a tub he and his supporters have thumped multiple times previously as they continue the refrain that this supposed racism is chasing away investors.

That ignores the reality, though, that more than 600 foreign companies are doing business here – and making money – quite happily.

Some of them haven’t even surrendered their shares to blacks, as Musk says they are forced to do.

They have gained B-BBEE exemptions by investing considerable sums in programmes to actually empower people.

Why can’t Starlink do that, we wonder?

The issues of B-BBEE aside, we are curious as to the timing of the latest Starlink complaints by Musk.

Could it have something to do with the fact that one of his rivals, Amazon, could be bringing a better satellite communications product to the SA market soon?

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Amazon Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Elon Musk Starlink

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Was Starlink offered empowerment pathway to get into SA?
News Public Protector clears Ramaphosa over Steenhuisen’s Oval Office remarks
Weather Weather alert: Yellow level 2 storm warning issued for four provinces
South Africa Elon Musk alleges bribery plot in SA Starlink licence battle
Politics WATCH: Geordin Hill-Lewis succeeds Steenhuisen as new DA federal leader

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News