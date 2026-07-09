Mayibuye Mandela’s open letter to Ramaphosa: SA’s image on the continent is under strain

Ramaphosa urged to engage with African states over xenophobic tension in South Africa

Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa,

I write this letter with a heavy heart because no South African should celebrate diplomatic tensions between our country and another African nation. I write as a concerned South African and a Pan-Africanist.

From the outset, I wish to make it clear that this letter is written in my personal capacity. While I am a proud ground force member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), I do not represent the official position of the movement. Likewise, although I serve as the Spokesperson to His Majesty King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo, I am not writing on behalf of His Majesty or the AbaThembu Royal Kingdom. The views expressed in this letter are entirely my own. I remain committed to the EFF’s principles of Pan-Africanism, African unity, economic freedom and social justice. I have sought to approach this matter fairly because it concerns South Africa’s future and its relationship with Africa.

Mr President, reports that Ghana declined or postponed your planned state visit because of concerns arising from xenophobic attacks should concern every South African. South Africa’s image on the continent has come under strain, and this is now a diplomatic challenge.

My concern is that if South Africa does not engage urgently with fellow African states, ordinary South Africans may suffer. Our citizens, students, businesses and travellers across Africa could face uncertainty.

For this reason, I respectfully urge you to immediately deploy a high-level South African delegation to African countries to engage our sister nations. The delegation should be led by individuals of unquestionable integrity who are respected across the continent, committed to Pan-Africanism, and capable of building trust through dialogue and diplomacy. It should reassure African governments of South Africa’s commitment to human dignity and the rule of law, while seeking assurances for the safety of South Africans across the continent. The delegation should include representatives from government, Parliament, political parties, business, civil society and traditional leaders.

Mr President, South Africa must also have the courage to look inward. There are South Africans with concerns about illegal immigration, crime, border management, public services and unemployment. Those concerns must be addressed through lawful policies, while we continue to uphold the dignity and rights of every person.

We must also be honest that criminality is not confined to any one nationality. South Africans, alongside foreign nationals, are responsible for crimes committed in our country. Our response must target criminals regardless of nationality, while rejecting selective blame.

South Africa’s migration policies must be fair, lawful and applied consistently to everyone.

I believe the African Union should also encourage dialogue between South Africa and affected member states. African problems should be resolved through African dialogue, diplomacy and mutual respect.

South Africa has an opportunity to rebuild confidence across the continent and reaffirm its commitment to Pan-Africanism. I respectfully urge you to lead through dialogue, diplomacy and decisive action.

Yours sincerely,

Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela