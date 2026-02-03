Mayor’s thugs are no better than ICE

The killing of a motorist by Madibeng bodyguards echoes critiques of ICE violence, questioning accountability for armed public safety units.

Local right-wing supporters of Donald Trump and his thuggish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) units believe two civilians shot dead by ICE had it coming because they were “interfering” with law enforcement officials in the performance of their duties.

They have, however, been a lot quieter after the killing of a local motorist in front of his family by bodyguards of the mayor of Madibeng last week.

What is the difference?

ICE believes it is not accountable – and so do many of the VIP protection units surrounding our political elite. Members of both are also shockingly trigger-happy.

The mayoral bodyguards claimed they – armed to the teeth and in a fancy SUV – were the target of a hijacking by a man and his wife in a plain Ford Figo.

When that man – Air Force Sergeant Michael Swanton – questioned their authority, they shot him dead.

As we saw with the horrendous attack by Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s bodyguards on an innocent motorist, our blue light thugs, like ICE, see deadly threats when there are none.

But most worryingly: why does the mayor of a basket case city like Madibeng need bodyguards? Surely his people adore him for his successful service delivery…

