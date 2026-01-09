Mbalula’s ANC plea falls flat

Mbalula’s nostalgic appeals echo in vain as voters remember theft, misrule, and the ANC’s shrinking credibility.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. It’s been obvious for some time that the ANC is on a downward trajectory – and its 40% election showing last year was evidence of that – but some of its leaders continue to whistle in the graveyard of oblivion.

Ahead of the local government elections this year – which promise to bring even more public disapproval for the organisation which can no longer deny that its cadres have looted the country’s coffers empty – there are some in the party who are worried.

And, apparently, they’re trying to making some plans to turn the tide.

However, we have just been treated to the sad spectacle of Fikile Mbalula, the ANC’s secretary-general, no less, of adopting begging as an electoral strategy.

He told party members ahead of its January 8th birthday celebrations yesterday that they, like football fans, must continue supporting the party, even as it faces difficulties.

“You must be like the Kaizer Chiefs fans. This club loses every day, but its fans continue to support it.”

He added: “Love the ANC, do not lose hope.”

Appealing to nostalgia and the ghosts of heroes past is not going to impress people who see corruption, crime and incompetence around them every day.

