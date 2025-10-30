Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Mercy death is a humane gift

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

30 October 2025

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

A young activist’s plea for “compassion over punishment” is reshaping Mexico’s national conversation about death and dignity.

Mercy death is a humane gift

Samara Martinez, 30, suffers from chronic renal failure in the terminal stage and is the promoter of the “Transciende Law: for a dignified death in Mexico”. Picture: Herika Martinez / AFP

Some people tell Samara Martinez, a young Mexican woman dying from several diseases, including kidney failure, she should just allow herself to die by stopping her daily dialysis treatment.

Her response is chilling. “I would take 15 days to die, but those would be 15 days of agony and suffering because your whole body is poisoned. You can drown in your own liquids. It is a very undignified death.”

That is why she’s fighting to get her country to make euthanasia – “mercy killing” – part of the law.

And that’s an uphill battle in a conservative, Catholic-dominated state.

With 400 000 followers on social media, she has taken the debate mainstream, not only in Mexico but in other countries.

ALSO READ: Italian writer becomes first to die under fast-track assisted suicide law

Legal assisted suicide is still rare across the globe, but attitudes are changing slowly.

While there is fear it can be abused, it is increasingly being seen as a humane gift for the dying.

It is awful to imagine that a person who has had a fulfilled, happy life is put through such suffering and pain in their last days that everything that went before is almost cancelled out.

Maybe the world needs to change and, as Martinez says: “It is time we stopped penalising compassion.”

RELATED ARTICLES

NOW READ: Assisted suicide: Ultimate freedom for human beings?

Read more on these topics

assisted suicide dialysis kidney failure Mexico

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Mokoena denies dispatching more than two Hawks members to Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe’s house
Crime Police seize cocaine worth R20 million at upmarket estate in Midrand
News Mathale says Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment letter ‘problematic’, saw it on social media
Courts Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate challenges R13 million legal bill
News South Africans stranded after scam centre escape

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now