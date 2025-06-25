Minister’s misstep demands accountability

Minister Nkabane’s false claim involving Terry Motau warrants more than a weak apology—it warrants her resignation.

Dr Nobuhle Nkabane ( Minister of Higher Education and Training) at the official launch of the National Skills Fund (NSF) Disabilities Programme Phase I at Blind SA on November 29, 2024 in Alberton, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

Elon Musk’s rocket business SpaceX is in the lead in the “Euphemism of the Year” contest, with its phrase “rapid unscheduled disassembly” to describe the explosion and disintegration of one of its launchers.

But hot on its heels comes Higher Education and Training Minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, who says that announcing respected advocate Terry Motau as the person who chaired a panel which made controversial Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board appointments was a “misunderstanding”.

The crossed wires have, according to her office, been “constructively resolved with mutual understanding between both parties”.

The reality is that Motau was never the head of any such panel – as he himself made plain in a forthright statement.

The Seta board appointments caused public outrage last month when several appointees were revealed to be ANC members, or had connections to the party.

Initially, Nkabane refused to name the panel that assisted her when frustrated MPs demanded transparency … and then she tossed in Motau’s name.

His anger – and her awkward apology – must raise questions about whether Motau’s name was cynically used to give legitimacy to an entirely dodgy process.

More than that, though, the real question for the minister is: why have you not done the honourable thing and resigned?

