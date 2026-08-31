Morero takes hit for predecessors

Voters have a chance to put people like Morero permanently out to pasture.

The only way that Joburg executive mayor Dada Morero would have been entitled to tell a resident that he was “talking sh*t” would be if said resident had said: “Comrade, you are doing an amazing job of taking our glorious city upwards and onwards!”

You can understand the frustration in Morero, though, to be fair to him.

He has a hapless-looking appearance, and it seems logical to blame him, as a bumbling buffoon, for all the ills of the Place Formerly Known as the City of Gold.

His sporadic appearances for the cameras and social media feeds of City Power, the Joburg Roads Agency and other municipal entities have been comical, but in an excruciating way.

At the side of the Bree Street collapse, he looked literally and figuratively out of his depth.

But, let’s not forget he is just a scapegoat for the venality and incompetence of his predecessors in the council chambers… and there are no political parties that can walk away from this ongoing disaster and claim they are squeaky clean.

Voters have a chance to put people like Morero permanently out to pasture.

But we doubt they will, because habit and class loyalty will matter more than track records for them.