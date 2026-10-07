Murder of crows return in the suburbs and stare directly into my soul

Brown isn't a superstitious person, but this feels like something, and crows can mean all sorts of things according to neighbours.

For the first time in years, I have noticed a murder in my area. Before you panic and phone the authorities, let me clarify: a murder of crows.

Yes. Those glossy, black-and-white-feathered, slightly judgmental-looking birds have returned to my neighbourhood. They are gathering, and – most unsettlingly – staring directly into my soul from the large tree on my pavement.

Now, I’m not a superstitious person. I don’t believe in omens, signs, or messages from the universe. But this feels like… something.

Apparently, crows can mean all sorts of things, my neighbour texted on our local WhatsApp group. Wisdom. Transformation. Change. In some cultures, they’re even considered good luck.

In others, they’re basically flying bad news with beaks, another neighbour – the grumpy one – replied.

I’ve decided the sighting must be a positive sign, because the alternative is that a council of birds has convened to discuss my life choices. And frankly, I don’t have the energy for that kind of feedback.

They’ve been gathering every morning for the past week. Exactly six of them. Sitting there. Quiet. Watching. No chirping. No chaos. Just… observing.

It’s deeply unsettling. I made the mistake of googling these birds. Now I know that crows are highly intelligent, can recognise human faces and hold grudges.

Grudges.

Hence, I’m mentally reviewing every questionable thing I’ve ever done in my yard. Because if I did and they remember it, I’m in trouble.

My birdwatching neighbour says it’s a seasonal thing. “Nothing to worry about,” he says, casually watering his plants like he’s not living under surveillance.

Easy for him to say. They’re not looking at him like that. Yesterday, one crow hopped closer while I was outside. Tilted its head. Stared.

I nodded politely. You never know if an alien actually inhabits its body and was sent to watch me before an abduction takes place. Maybe my one neighbour is right.

Maybe this is the universe saying: “Things are about to change.” Or maybe it’s saying: “We’ve been watching you and we have notes.”

Either way, I’ve decided to embrace it. I now greet them every morning.

I’ve stopped making sudden movements. I place snacks out for them. It is the least I can do, as respect is important in any relationship.

If this is good luck, I welcome it. If it’s not… well, at least people will know I was polite until the end.