No easy ride for class of 2025

Matrics of 2025 confront disrupted schooling, social pressures, and an uncertain future, yet their dedication and hard work shine through in final exams.

My daughter writes her final matric exam this morning. My head still can’t get around it.

Her first day at school feels like a lifetime ago yet, in the same breath, it feels like just the other day she sat down behind a desk for the first time at school, missing a few front teeth and in a uniform far too big for her.

When the teachers say pens down at 11.30am this morning it will bring down the curtain on her school experience after 13 years (yes, I’m including Grade R nowadays as it’s business as usual at most schools where the children have to be dressed in uniforms from a young age, and sometimes even earlier).

Over the next few days my daughter is one of over 900 000 matrics finishing writing their National Senior Certificate exams.

That number grows when you add those that sat for the Independent Examinations Board exams.

That’s close to a million children leaving school if all goes well. Wow, how exciting, yet daunting.

My daughter has been lucky enough to attend two really good schools, with some solid teachers – and some even better ones, who definitely shaped her future with their understanding, diligence and commitment.

A good group of friends have been there for her when times were good – and when they were tough.

Many will argue that a matric pass is not worth the paper that it is written on nowadays, but the youth can only be tested on what is put before them.

Our education system certainly needs work, but passing matric is still a massive achievement.

When we wrote matric, we didn’t have to contend with the concerns of what jobs the sudden arrival of artificial intelligence will make redundant.

We didn’t face the spectre of high levels of unemployment, especially for uncertain school leavers. We didn’t have to contend with all the challenges that social media brings… from bullying to influence and temptation.

We also didn’t have to contend with two years of our schooling being disrupted by the distractions the Covid pandemic brought.

Staggered attendance, video lessons and sheer confusion and chaos became their norm. They were starved of extramural activities for long periods and missed out on face-to-face time with their friends.

These children did endure this – and they took it in their stride.

I’ve watched my daughter go about these exams – and the ones before it, the dreaded “wake-up call” prelims – with hard work, sacrifice and some tears… some smiles.

I’m proud of the effort she has put in… the late nights, early mornings and exhausting weekends. It hasn’t gone unnoticed. Hopefully she, and so many other children, will achieve what they set out to achieve.

Hopefully their hard work will bear fruit.

They’ve had to contend with the usual Grade 12 distractions – what to wear and who to ask to the matric dance; where to go for the matric holiday; and what to do with their lives after school?

Do they attempt to enter the work space straight away?

Do they take a gap year – does that luxury even exist in today’s tough economic times?

Do they study further if their marks are up to scratch?

So many decisions, so much pressure.

The class of 2025 has had it rough. Many other children would have had it tougher.

I’m proud of my daughter. I’m proud of all the matrics who wrote their final exams. Let no-one tell you that you had it easy.

You certainly didn’t.

Here’s hoping they all smashed these exams. We need the youth to take this country forward.