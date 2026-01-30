No hope for ANC’s broken telephone

With the benefit of experience, we believe the ANC hotline will be badly run and will collapse in short order...

We wonder how big a call centre the ANC intends setting up for its toll-free hotline where people can report lack of service delivery.

Somewhere like the vast expanses at Nasrec – where the party has hosted its conferences – might work, because we’re quite confident there is going to be a massive volume of calls.

And, we would guess, many of those calls are going to be abusive, because service delivery has become SA’s most famous oxymoron.

We would suggest the party invest in standby trauma counsellors for the operators, because it will not be fun dealing with angry citizens.

That the ANC needs to do something like this is obvious.

It cannot, as it does in so many areas of infrastructure maintenance and development for example, keep deferring the need to take action.

It has already lost its outright majority, scoring a measly 40% in the 2024 national elections.

ALSO READ: Axe to fall on ANC deployees who fail to deliver, says Ramaphosa

And it must surely, through the haze of Cuban cigar smoke and booze miasma of many of its “chiefs”, see that the writing is on the wall for it unless it makes major changes.

However, with the benefit of experience, we believe the hotline will be badly run and will collapse in short order… either because of ANC incompetence or, even more worrying for the party, because people have realised that complaining does nothing to get problems fixed.

And, all the while, the “eating” continues unabated.

As we report today, the Gauteng department of health is renting premises for a clinic in Heidelberg, while a clinic it owns and spent millions on, sits empty and abandoned, save perhaps for some squatters.

And a further R138 million of taxpayer money is being spent to rescue a driver’s licence centre which has already cost R80 million.

Hello, is that the ANC Hotline? Are you listening?

NOW READ: ANC councillor challenges Madibeng leadership over alleged misgovernance