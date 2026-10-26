No sweat, just use AI to create…

Coral Hart is adamant AI is what she uses to do the donkey work of writing - the perspiration.

Brilliant inventor Thomas Edison is credited with the now well-known saying: “Genius is one percent inspiration, ninety-nine percent perspiration.”

But, it seems, with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), the perspiration around creative endeavour can be drastically reduced.

Author uses AI to write books

South African Coral Hart is unashamed in admitting that she has been using AI – on a massive scale – to help her write more than 370 books since February last year.

What she is, is a little bit shy – ashamed, maybe? – about giving her real name… although, from our story today, she doesn’t appear to have a problem with her picture being taken.

Nearly R17m made from AI-assisted writing

Maybe that’s because the fact that she had made almost R17 million this year alone from AI-assisted writing might make her the monetary target for some… Hart is adamant AI is what she uses to do the donkey work of writing – the perspiration.

She, as author, still controls the creative process by defining the story concept, a style, details of the characters and chapter outlines. And only then will her system generate the books.

Backlash

Some accuse her of plagiarism, but all creative art borrows – knowingly or not – from what, and whom, went before.

Nothing new under the sun, even a digital one.