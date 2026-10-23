No water, no life: Water woes could cost parties votes in local elections

Water issues will be a factor at the polls, as will lack of service delivery.

It’s safe to say our water crisis will play a leading role in next month’s local elections.

Water cuts, filthy water, sewage leaking into rivers and dams and just general wastage and failure to maintain our infrastructure have led to many communities angrily admitting they are gatvol.

Whether that results in healthy voter turnout at the local elections on 4 November – and if it leads to any change in leadership at local government level remains to be seen.

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But water issues will be a factor at the polls, as will lack of service delivery.

There are not enough pages in The Citizen to cover all the water issues today.

Fresh reports of water not safe for consumption now in Bezuidenhout Valley and Makhanda follow hot on the heels of the Bronkhorstspruit contaminated water fiasco.

We highlight further problems in eMalahleni, where children as young as five drink drain water, and show how issues have plagued the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality for months in our Big Read.

Politicians forget: “No water, no life.”