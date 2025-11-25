Not a good look for MK party

The umKhonto weSizwe party’s sharpest parliamentary performers stand in contrast to its unsettling militarised image.

There are three members of former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party who have distinguished themselves in the pursuit of the truth in the parliamentary ad hoc committee looking into allegations of political interference and corruption in the police and judiciary.

The MPs, David Skosana, Sibonelo Nomvalo and Thulani Shongwe, are not only distinguishable in parliament because of their incisive and well-researched questions to witnesses, but by their military-type regalia as well.

And therein lie the contradictions in the former president’s party: brilliance laced with the deliberate outward appearance of paramilitary leanings.

Reports of MK members at the front line of the Russia-Ukraine war came as no surprise, because of the posture the party has assumed, even just in terms of physical attire.

What is unsettling are the allegations that some of the MK party members find themselves in the conflict zone after signing contracts which they did not understand.

While they might have agreed to undergo military training in Vladimir Putin’s Russia, it appears they were not aware that they would be exposed to any real-life action on the Russian-Ukranian war front line.

There are no laws that can stop any citizen from adopting whatever posture they choose in pursuit of their political goals, which is why the militant stance of the EFF emphasised by their bright red overalls in parliament is by now part of the furniture in parliament.

However, wearing military-type regalia in parliament and backing that up with possible foreign military training is not the look that a party representing the hopes and aspirations of South African voters should be promoting.

The constitution of this country cannot stop a former president who was supposedly terminally ill four years ago from flying across the continent for a photo opportunity with Burkina Faso’s interim president Ibrahim Traoré, who assumed power through a coup.

However, it should be used to challenge what appears to be a political party represented in parliament, not facilitating for its members to leave the country and participate in a war that has nothing to do with them.

The more pressing question, though, is why a political party would need privately trained military operatives in its ranks.

It is unfortunate that in 2025, there is a party whose leader is a former president that seeks to project the image that strongman politics have a place in the country’s political landscape.

South Africa faces way too many problems to be getting its own citizens entangled in foreign wars.

Skosana, Nomvalo and Shongwe are fighting an honourable war in parliament, using a weapon that is allowed in parliament: the power of informed dialogue to help the country progress.

They do not need the silly sideshows of internationally trained soldiers to do the fine job that they are doing.

The focus should remain on strengthening democratic institutions and fostering transparency, rather than resorting to displays of militarism or external involvement.

This country deserves leaders who prioritise constructive engagement and uphold the values enshrined in the constitution.

It is through robust debate, accountability and genuine commitment to public service that meaningful change can be achieved.

The path forward lies not in emulating strongman tactics, but in embracing the principles of democracy, dialogue and responsible leadership that will truly serve the nation’s best interests.

The government must rescue those unfortunate souls who find themselves in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but also throw the book at those who duped them into going there.

