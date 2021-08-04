Martin Williams
Predictions about South Africa have been proven wrong

Here we are after further battering. Still standing. Resilient. Strong.

It is human nature to seek reasons for optimism. Eighteenth-century poet Alexander Pope captured this in his Essayon Man: “Hope springs eternal in the human breast.” When we rejoice at sporting triumphs we are not foolishly clutching at straws, or denying other realities. We are emulating an ingrained human habit. Tatjana Schoenmaker’s explosive joy at winning the Olympic 200m breaststroke in world-record time pierced the gloom, reminding us how excellent South Africans can be. So, too, our world champion Springboks, bouncing back to crush the British & Irish Lions. https://www.citizen.co.za/sport/rugby/2584219/springboks-square-series-against-lions/ A healthy trade surplus has brought some economic cheer. Driven...

