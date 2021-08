South Africa’s Olympic team returned from the Covid-delayed Tokyo games with only three medals, two from the same individual and the other for surfing. Not a single medal from track and field events, from a squad of 185 athletes. Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag must be celebrated for their efforts, but hard questions need to be asked of the department of sports, arts and culture. Minister Nathi Mthethwa, now mockingly being referred as “Minister of Congratulations and Condolence” in the arts and sports circles, did not get many opportunities to congratulate members of the Olympic team because of their very...

South Africa’s Olympic team returned from the Covid-delayed Tokyo games with only three medals, two from the same individual and the other for surfing.



Not a single medal from track and field events, from a squad of 185 athletes. Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag must be celebrated for their efforts, but hard questions need to be asked of the department of sports, arts and culture.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa, now mockingly being referred as “Minister of Congratulations and Condolence” in the arts and sports circles, did not get many opportunities to congratulate members of the Olympic team because of their very low medal count – and if he needs anyone to blame he must look at the man in the mirror.



It has been over two decades since SA’s readmission into international sport and the concept of sending 185 athletes halfway across the world only for “future experience” is a thing of the past.

Any global platform should be the stage to showcase SA’s fighting spirit, excellence and, most importantly, that much vaunted “exceptionalism”. Kenya ended with 10 medals (four gold) and Uganda earned two golds,

leaving SA in third place on the African medals table. And no outcry from the department?



The president’s much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle that finally happened this past week missed a huge opportunity to say to this country’s sportsmen and women “your dreams and efforts matter” by failing to remove a minister who is only visible in transformation squabbles in cricket.



Transformation in any of SA’s sports must continue to be a high priority but what is the use of bringing disadvantaged people into sporting codes that are not receiving the necessary government support for them to excel?



It’s not like Mthethwa has chosen to excel in any of the other portfolios within his department. The arts and culture communities are not singing his praises, either.

If anything, they have been calling for his removal much louder than the sporting world. Several artists went as far as signing a petition calling for his removal earlier this year. It is a sign that they have reached a point of being desperate and not caring about what that politician could do to limit their careers.

That should be telling Mthethwa and the president that a better incumbent is needed in sports, arts and culture.



If there ever was going to be a president who was going to address SA’s bloated executive, that would be Cyril Ramaphosa because he comes from the world of business where numbers matter and a positive return on investment is demanded.

But it would seem the Ramaphosa the country got is the one who still thinks there are departments that exist solely for rewarding his comrades with ministerial positions.



Why else would he not even mention the sports, arts and culture department in the reshuffle? The saddest part is that the department that could be generating the glue that social cohesion needs in South Africa is probably worst run in government.



Nelson Mandela knew the power of sport: “It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does.”



Respect artists and sportspeople, remove the Minister of Condolences.