William Saunderson-Meyer
14 Aug 2021
The gist of Ramaphosa’s testimony was that the truth should not be sought from him

Ramaphosa the Resistance Rambo spoke of ‘lapses’,’errors’ and ‘system failures’, but not a single name attached to a single person, not once.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appears on behalf of the ruling party African National Congress (ANC) at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 August 2021. The Zondo Commission was set up by former President Jacob Zuma to investigate state capture and corruption in the country. EPA-EFE/SUMAYZ HISHAM / POOL
As was the case in the worlds created by Lewis Carroll, South Africans are accustomed to stepping through the looking glass into surreal wonderlands. We can, like the White Queen, with aplomb “believe as many as six impossible things before breakfast”. But when a rotund, elderly billionaire politician who is easily shocked describes himself in terms more appropriate to the depiction of a dashing resistance fighter behind enemy lines, it is too much. Crossing that impossibility threshold would strain even the White Queen. This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa explained to the Zondo commission that when confronted with the mayhem and...

