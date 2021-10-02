Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
2 Oct 2021
6:15 am
Columns

A man has to eat, not sniff: Courage of a lost soul

Carine Hartman

'Stuff' is not important. Living life is. Quietly, courageously, one day at a time.

Picture: iStock
I know a man. I have always selfishly avoided starting this column with I … but it is about a man. A man who rose in the online world; did his Bill Gates, Steve Jobs; used the Uber Black and drove his flashy Merc; flew wherever and whenever he wanted to. He had the world at his feet. But he sniffed angel dust. He could afford it – and still had the world at his feet. Only, he didn’t. The angel became the devil that destroyed him. The fall from power came as easy as the rise. First, the job...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

BUSINESS NEWS

South Africans now need R624 per month to stave off hunger
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

HEALTH

Racial bias goes much deeper than medical aids, say black specialists
8 months ago
8 months ago

CRIME

Life in jail for man who raped two pregnant women and skipped bail
9 months ago
9 months ago
PREMIUM!

HEALTH

Private virus patients may be forced to go to state hospitals
2 years ago
2 years ago