Cliff Buchler
2 minute read
13 Oct 2021
6:00 am
Columns

Will the ANC be haunted by its past?

Cliff Buchler

Given its history under Jacob Zuma, the smell of corruption will be no better than that given off by a skunk.

Ghosts of the past have come to haunt me. Or so I thought when receiving a call from someone with whom I haven’t had contact for nigh on 25 years. Call it history repeating itself. He was a municipal councillor and had a spell at wearing the mayoral chain when I was cutting my teeth as editor of pioneering community newspapers circulating in the Wild West Rand region. If this wasn’t challenging enough, the Nats were still in full control. But I had a lot of fun editorialising about the weaknesses of a council punting the ruling party’s relentless cause....

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

POLITICS

ANC orders Luthuli House evacuation after 'health' breach
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

POLITICS

Mpumalanga premier 'releases' murder-accused MEC Mandla Msibi
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

POLITICS

Public protector slams Eastern Cape ANC over 'baseless claims'
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

POLITICS

Mabuyane, Madikizela to appear before ANC integrity committee after damning PP report
18 hours ago
18 hours ago