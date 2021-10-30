Counting the little serviettes

You need to lighten up. Life is heavy enough,” my friend tells me under my vine after our fourth glass (my self-imposed booze ban is out the window). My hunched shoulders instantly straighten. He’s right. My life is good. I have abundance… Well, oldest will argue that getting a serviette or three when you’re low on toilet paper isn’t exactly abundance – but it is. For me, in any case. I can’t just shake it off like you, I have to drip-dry. So yes, thank you, universe, for sending four serviettes. And my mind goes back to the psychic I...

