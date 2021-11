The harsh Dubai sunlight glinted off his Ray Bans as the muscled African man sipped on his strawberry daiquiri next to the pool at the Oberoi Hotel. He looked around and then spoke to the man sitting next to him, whose preferred poison, even at 11 in the morning, was a double Johnnie Blue, on the rocks. “We cannot stay too long in this sun, Atul,” he said. Atul glanced at the empty pool area and agreed. “Probably just long enough to finish our drinks. Any longer and we’ll start shedding our outer skins and we don’t want that, do...

The harsh Dubai sunlight glinted off his Ray Bans as the muscled African man sipped on his strawberry daiquiri next to the pool at the Oberoi Hotel.

He looked around and then spoke to the man sitting next to him, whose preferred poison, even at 11 in the morning, was a double Johnnie Blue, on the rocks.

“We cannot stay too long in this sun, Atul,” he said.

Atul glanced at the empty pool area and agreed.

“Probably just long enough to finish our drinks. Any longer and we’ll start shedding our outer skins and we don’t want that, do we?”

The dark man shook his head, “We cannot, even by accident, reveal that we are the Lizard People or that we are the foot soldiers of the Illuminati.”

The men sat in silence sipping and then the black man spoke again: “That was close, Atul.

“My name is not Roberto and I’m not Nigerian, but that annoying Iqbal Surve and his reporters found out exactly what we were doing. But they gave us advance warning by publicising their press conference, so I was able to get out, along with the trafficking team.”

Atul nodded: “That’s why we wanted to buy Independent Media in 2013 – because Surve was bidding and we had to keep it out of his hands. We knew the New Age and ANN7 were not trusted.

“But Surve is such a relentless searcher for the truth we were worried he would have been a threat to the plan to have a Global reset and install a One World government.”

Despite the fact that the Iluminati and the Lizard People and their agents had captured the world’s mainstream media, both men were well aware that the world domination plan was not on schedule.

“We never realised that there were so many brave people who were prepared to do their research and stand up for freedom,” said the man Surve called Roberto.

“We are way behind on the target numbers of people who have to be injected with the nano-chips in the Covid jabs.”

He went on: “It is worrying how these people do not believe the mainstream media brainwashing programme we spent so many decades perfecting.”

Atul nodded: “But our nemesis was that Piet Rampedi. I didn’t think there were any real reporters left in South Africa.

“Once he was more or less on our side he pushed the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) project which, as you know, we used to raise funds for the development of the coronavirus.

“And then he found our latest experiment, the woman with the 10 babies you first scanned at Sunninghill Hospital.”

The black man drained his daiquiri and said: “Fortunately, we got the 10 out and the accelerated growth formula worked so well we were able to infiltrate them into the English Premier League.”

Atul’s eyes grew wide. “You mean…?”

“Yes,” answered the other man, “we sneaked them into the Liverpool line-up and they thrashed Manchester United.” Atul thought.

“The real test will be how they perform at Arsenal… if they save them, then we will have truly developed a master race.”

They both knew that, apart from the wideawake anti-vaxxers, the biggest threat to their plan to re-engineer the world, was the formidable combination of Iqbal Surve and Piet Rampedi.

How, wondered Atul, do you tackle a man like The Doc, who as Mandela’s personal physician, had learned from a global hero about courage and devotion to the truth?