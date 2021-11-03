Cliff Buchler
2 minute read
3 Nov 2021
6:00 am
Columns

Ageing is no fun

Cliff Buchler

As a youngster I couldn’t fathom why old people abhorred the word 'old'.

Picture: iStock
Sick to death at having to listen to lying election candidates spin fake stories? Thankfully that’s all over. Okay, let’s tackle a far less stressful subject. Like growing old. Hey? As a youngster I couldn’t fathom why old people abhorred the word “old”. “Senior” was latched on to as if it didn’t mean old. The antonym of senior is junior and junior means young. So no more old-age homes, but rather home for seniors. Today I’m an old man. And yet so many old people are in denial and refuse to admit youth is a gonner. As soon as daughter...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES